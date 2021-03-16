Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Price Target Raised to $150.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on DRI. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. BTIG Research lowered shares of Darden Restaurants from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Darden Restaurants from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $117.98.

Darden Restaurants stock opened at $146.24 on Monday. Darden Restaurants has a 1-year low of $26.15 and a 1-year high of $147.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -152.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $131.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.03. Darden Restaurants had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 10.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Darden Restaurants news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.84, for a total value of $332,752.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,025. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 78,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.03, for a total transaction of $10,424,692.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 307,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,620,877.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 100,455 shares of company stock valued at $13,205,994. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 49,257 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,962,000 after buying an additional 7,537 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,931 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 301,140 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,337,000 after purchasing an additional 9,399 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 44,418 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,475,000 after purchasing an additional 9,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,070 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 89.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

