Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.61 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Darden Restaurants in a note issued to investors on Sunday, March 14th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.61 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.69. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Darden Restaurants’ FY2021 earnings at $3.02 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Argus raised their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $112.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Wedbush upped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Darden Restaurants from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.98.

Shares of NYSE DRI opened at $146.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -152.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.64. Darden Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $26.15 and a fifty-two week high of $147.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. Darden Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 10.47% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth about $192,637,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 89.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,185,038 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $141,161,000 after purchasing an additional 558,916 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at about $138,877,000. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 7.3% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,028,647 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $103,626,000 after buying an additional 69,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 15.5% during the third quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 1,017,866 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $102,540,000 after buying an additional 136,466 shares in the last quarter. 89.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Darden Restaurants news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 78,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.03, for a total value of $10,424,692.71. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 307,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,620,877.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.84, for a total transaction of $332,752.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $817,025. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,455 shares of company stock worth $13,205,994. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

