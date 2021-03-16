DAPS Coin (DAPS) Trading Up 42.4% This Week

DAPS Coin (CURRENCY:DAPS) traded up 43.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 15th. One DAPS Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, DAPS Coin has traded 42.4% higher against the US dollar. DAPS Coin has a market cap of $1.51 million and $59,691.00 worth of DAPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.49 or 0.00050234 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00012304 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $362.09 or 0.00661679 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000313 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.12 or 0.00071478 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.51 or 0.00024695 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001026 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001827 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.29 or 0.00026122 BTC.

DAPS Coin (CRYPTO:DAPS) is a PoW/PoS/PoA coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 29th, 2019. DAPS Coin’s total supply is 62,278,062,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,977,796,500 coins. DAPS Coin’s official website is officialdapscoin.com . DAPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @DAPScoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . DAPS Coin’s official message board is dapscoin.com/daps-project-blog . The Reddit community for DAPS Coin is https://reddit.com/r/DAPSCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAPS stands for Decentralized Anonymous Payment System. DAPS plans to revolutionize the blockchain world by merging previous successful, stress-tested protocols into a premiere privacy package. The DAPS chain will feature staking, Masternodes, full obfuscation (RingCt, Stealth addresses and Stealth transactions), and a unique work algorithm named Proof-Of-Audit. The goal of PoA is to maintain the Trustless standard of public blockchains, while being able to utilize end-to-end obfuscation. DAPS Coin hopes to introduce a new standard of Trustless governance, able to be expanded to other chains. The DAPS Project is a worldwide organization dedicated to building the DAPS coin mainnet and expanding cryptocurrency to mass audiences. Innovative outreach and measures to build a real-world ecosystem are just part of our vision. Financial privacy is not a privilege, it is a right. We hope to make a lasting impact not on blockchain, but the world. DAPS is more than a coin, but a culture.”

