DAOBet (BET) Trading 33.2% Higher Over Last Week

DAOBet (CURRENCY:BET) traded up 82% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 15th. One DAOBet coin can currently be bought for $0.0125 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges. DAOBet has a total market capitalization of $2.08 million and $48,707.00 worth of DAOBet was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DAOBet has traded up 33.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54,509.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $516.64 or 0.00947808 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $195.84 or 0.00359274 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.71 or 0.00028820 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000807 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 39.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000431 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002574 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 37.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000020 BTC.

About DAOBet

DAOBet is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2013. DAOBet’s total supply is 167,270,821 coins. The official website for DAOBet is daobet.org . DAOBet’s official Twitter account is @Betacoin . The official message board for DAOBet is dao.casino/blog

DAOBet Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOBet directly using US dollars.

