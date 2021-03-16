Danieli & C. Officine Meccaniche (OTCMKTS:DNIYY) Upgraded at AlphaValue

Danieli & C. Officine Meccaniche (OTCMKTS:DNIYY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at AlphaValue to a “reduce” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

About Danieli & C. Officine Meccaniche

Danieli & C. Officine Meccaniche S.p.A. designs, builds, and sells plants for the iron and steel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Plant Making and Steel Making. The company designs and builds plants for various process areas, including mines; pellet production plants; blast furnaces; direct reduction; scrap shredders; steelworks for production of liquid steel; and continuous casting for blooms and billets, slabs, and thin slabs.

