CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) Shares Purchased by Kennedy Capital Management Inc.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,641 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $9,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CONE. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 43.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 425,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,781,000 after purchasing an additional 128,715 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 0.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 174,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 3.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 267,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,717,000 after purchasing an additional 9,781 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 5.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 76,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,348,000 after purchasing an additional 4,117 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of CyrusOne in the third quarter valued at approximately $390,000. Institutional investors own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

Get CyrusOne alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CONE opened at $67.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of -259.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.46. CyrusOne Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.72 and a 52 week high of $86.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.18.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.16. CyrusOne had a negative net margin of 2.91% and a positive return on equity of 1.23%. On average, equities analysts predict that CyrusOne Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.20%.

Several brokerages have commented on CONE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of CyrusOne in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.80.

CyrusOne Profile

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

Read More: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CONE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE).

Receive News & Ratings for CyrusOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyrusOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.