Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH) Announces Earnings Results

Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH) released its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($1.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($1.27), Fidelity Earnings reports. Cyclo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 903.35% and a negative return on equity of 4,537.83%.

NASDAQ:CYTH opened at $10.18 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.83. Cyclo Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.55 and a 1-year high of $17.75.

In other news, Director Markus Sieger purchased 7,799 shares of Cyclo Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.30 per share, for a total transaction of $49,133.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Francis Patrick Ostronic purchased 30,000 shares of Cyclo Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.66 per share, for a total transaction of $139,800.00. Insiders own 31.88% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group lifted their target price on Cyclo Therapeutics from $12.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

About Cyclo Therapeutics

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops cyclodextrin-based products for the treatment of diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Trappsol Cyclo, an orphan drug for the treatment of Niemann-Pick Type C disease. The company also sells cyclodextrins and related products to the pharmaceutical, nutritional, and other industries, primarily for use in diagnostics and specialty drugs.

