CWS Financial Advisors LLC Sells 511 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

CWS Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,748 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 511 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 0.8% of CWS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. CWS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 70,602,466 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,910,233,000 after buying an additional 4,470,829 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,274,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,382,622,000 after purchasing an additional 3,767,051 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 114.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 463,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,099,000 after acquiring an additional 3,584,657 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 696.3% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,420,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $99,764,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116,349 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,029,000. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XOM traded down $1.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,210,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,161,061. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $30.11 and a twelve month high of $62.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.07 and a beta of 1.31.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm had revenue of $46.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 154.67%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $1,429,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on XOM. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.67.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

