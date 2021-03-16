CWS Financial Advisors LLC Sells 121 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

CWS Financial Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,463 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in The Progressive by 6.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,097,042 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,703,835,000 after buying an additional 1,060,295 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in The Progressive by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,266,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $817,401,000 after buying an additional 2,116,632 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in The Progressive by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,674,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $462,190,000 after buying an additional 68,497 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its stake in The Progressive by 52.8% during the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 4,084,695 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $403,894,000 after buying an additional 1,411,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in The Progressive by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,075,588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $402,994,000 after buying an additional 64,946 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Get The Progressive alerts:

NYSE PGR traded down $1.03 on Tuesday, hitting $92.35. 24,850 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,058,467. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $88.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.04. The company has a market cap of $54.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $62.18 and a 1-year high of $102.05.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.16. The Progressive had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 28.89%. Research analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 7.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The Progressive’s payout ratio is presently 68.45%.

In other The Progressive news, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 3,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total transaction of $329,249.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,524,236.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.17, for a total transaction of $202,585.67. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,050 shares in the company, valued at $3,020,258.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,909 shares of company stock worth $1,424,954. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of The Progressive from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of The Progressive from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Progressive in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of The Progressive in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Progressive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.50.

The Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR).

Receive News & Ratings for The Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.