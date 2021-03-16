CWS Financial Advisors LLC Invests $208,000 in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

CWS Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in The Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in The Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 624.4% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the period. 77.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.64.

Shares of SCHW stock traded down $0.80 on Tuesday, hitting $65.54. 155,078 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,092,297. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $118.17 billion, a PE ratio of 30.71 and a beta of 1.17. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $28.00 and a 1-year high of $68.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.94 and its 200 day moving average is $48.81.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 29.80%. The business’s revenue was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.47%.

In related news, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 29,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $1,798,859.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William S. Haraf sold 7,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $481,792.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,378,827.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,578,741 shares of company stock worth $91,830,242. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

