CWS Financial Advisors LLC Has $469,000 Stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

CWS Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 29.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,192 shares during the period. CWS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kellogg during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kellogg during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kellogg during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its position in Kellogg by 72.9% during the 4th quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Kellogg during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE K traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,654,057. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.48. Kellogg has a twelve month low of $52.66 and a twelve month high of $72.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.60.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.03). Kellogg had a return on equity of 41.23% and a net margin of 8.80%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.87%.

K has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Kellogg from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Kellogg from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Kellogg from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Kellogg from $67.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kellogg currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.83.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.94, for a total value of $5,078,373.96. Insiders sold a total of 500,001 shares of company stock worth $29,380,892 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

