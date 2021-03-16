CWS Financial Advisors LLC Has $279,000 Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

CWS Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 813 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. CWS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 40,864.1% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 266,292,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after buying an additional 265,642,111 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,401,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,969,497,000 after buying an additional 775,040 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,327,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,465,000 after buying an additional 208,903 shares during the period. Acorns Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 38.7% in the third quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 4,241,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,855,000 after buying an additional 1,183,197 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,755,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,931,000 after buying an additional 239,948 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

VOO traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $365.12. The company had a trading volume of 158,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,956,696. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $200.55 and a 52 week high of $364.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $354.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $333.09.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Article: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.