CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Stock Holdings Increased by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 405.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 796,931 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 639,324 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp owned about 0.06% of CVS Health worth $54,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 587 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $74.67. 58,471 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,131,980. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $52.04 and a 1-year high of $77.23. The firm has a market cap of $97.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $69.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.67 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink raised their price target on CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.08.

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $72.00 per share, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Also, EVP Lisa Bisaccia sold 25,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $1,938,629.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,525,905. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 113,906 shares of company stock valued at $8,719,090. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

