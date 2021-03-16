Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Upgraded to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) from a c rating to a b- rating in a report published on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Customers Bancorp from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Customers Bancorp in a report on Friday, December 4th. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Friday, January 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.17.

Customers Bancorp stock opened at $31.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Customers Bancorp has a 12-month low of $8.36 and a 12-month high of $32.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.50.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.06. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The business had revenue of $146.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.69 million. As a group, analysts expect that Customers Bancorp will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Customers Bancorp news, VP Steven Issa sold 1,881 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total transaction of $42,228.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Richard A. Ehst sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total transaction of $201,375.00. Insiders have sold 34,803 shares of company stock valued at $953,354 over the last 90 days. 9.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CUBI. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in Customers Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Customers Bancorp by 296.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,298 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 5,457 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 13,833 shares of the bank’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. 75.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. It operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as non-retail time deposit.

