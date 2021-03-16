Curve DAO Token Price Up 7.2% Over Last Week (CRV)

Curve DAO Token (CURRENCY:CRV) traded 12.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. During the last week, Curve DAO Token has traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar. Curve DAO Token has a total market capitalization of $630.72 million and approximately $264.12 million worth of Curve DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Curve DAO Token coin can currently be bought for about $2.56 or 0.00004546 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.72 or 0.00049199 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00012456 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $370.44 or 0.00657414 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.92 or 0.00070846 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000926 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.72 or 0.00026132 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.09 or 0.00035653 BTC.

About Curve DAO Token

Curve DAO Token is a coin. It launched on September 6th, 2018. Curve DAO Token’s total supply is 1,453,666,287 coins and its circulating supply is 246,247,708 coins. Curve DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @CravyHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Curve DAO Token’s official website is guides.curve.fi/everything-you-need-to-know-about-crv

Buying and Selling Curve DAO Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curve DAO Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Curve DAO Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Curve DAO Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

