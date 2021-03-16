Cube Hits One Day Volume of $145.00 (AUTO)

Cube (CURRENCY:AUTO) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. Over the last seven days, Cube has traded up 72.8% against the dollar. Cube has a total market capitalization of $3.02 million and approximately $145.00 worth of Cube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cube token can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Cube alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.77 or 0.00049269 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00012698 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $370.69 or 0.00657704 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.14 or 0.00071226 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000915 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.75 or 0.00026178 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.22 or 0.00035876 BTC.

About Cube

AUTO is a token. Cube’s total supply is 7,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,774,940,000 tokens. Cube’s official website is cubeint.io . Cube’s official Twitter account is @cubeintel and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Cube is medium.com/@cubeintel

Cube Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cube directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cube should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cube using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cube Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cube and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.