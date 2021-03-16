CSat Investment Advisory L.P. Sells 725 Shares of FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR)

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. reduced its stake in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 22.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,547 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 725 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings in FLIR Systems were worth $112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FLIR. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in FLIR Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $216,402,000. Ariel Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems by 232.3% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,100,295 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $92,056,000 after buying an additional 1,468,293 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems by 527.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,324,527 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $58,054,000 after buying an additional 1,113,436 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems by 39.6% during the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,466,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $88,424,000 after buying an additional 699,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in FLIR Systems by 1,266.7% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 640,119 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $22,947,000 after purchasing an additional 593,282 shares during the last quarter. 88.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FLIR traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.42. The company had a trading volume of 13,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,662,328. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.64. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.85 and a 12-month high of $56.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 53.11 and a beta of 1.52.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.16. FLIR Systems had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The company had revenue of $524.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. FLIR Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.49%.

FLIR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of FLIR Systems in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James cut shares of FLIR Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. William Blair cut shares of FLIR Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of FLIR Systems from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.86.

In related news, Director Steven E. Wynne sold 10,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.44, for a total transaction of $555,288.00. Insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

FLIR Systems Company Profile

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

