CSat Investment Advisory L.P. Sells 13,781 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. decreased its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 34.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,769 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 13,781 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for about 1.5% of CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,299,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $705,000. Capital Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 5.3% during the third quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 14,056 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 264,528 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $15,737,000 after buying an additional 69,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 18,828,451 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,120,105,000 after buying an additional 69,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VZ traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.51. 297,021 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,024,654. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.60 and a 200 day moving average of $58.34. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.84 and a 12 month high of $61.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The company had revenue of $34.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.6275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.18%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total value of $86,458.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,515,433.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

