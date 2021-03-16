CSat Investment Advisory L.P. Sells 12,951 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. reduced its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 28.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,930 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 12,951 shares during the quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings in HP were worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. RWC Asset Management LLP grew its position in shares of HP by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 5,415,452 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $133,165,000 after buying an additional 647,277 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of HP by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 189,153 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $4,651,000 after purchasing an additional 43,232 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its stake in shares of HP by 285.5% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 800,000 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $15,192,000 after purchasing an additional 592,459 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of HP by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,197,141 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $29,438,000 after purchasing an additional 318,370 shares during the period. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HPQ traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.66. 75,944 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,675,686. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.78. HP Inc. has a one year low of $12.54 and a one year high of $30.83. The firm has a market cap of $38.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The computer maker reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.27. HP had a negative return on equity of 196.27% and a net margin of 5.02%. The business had revenue of $15.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.24 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.1938 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.21%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HPQ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Cowen raised their target price on HP from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on HP from $18.50 to $23.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays cut HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on HP from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. HP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.76.

In other news, insider Tracy S. Keogh sold 256,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total value of $6,165,939.69. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 602,014 shares in the company, valued at $14,490,476.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Claire Bramley sold 23,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total value of $570,325.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

