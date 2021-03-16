CryptoFlow (CFL) Price Hits $0.0192

CryptoFlow (CURRENCY:CFL) traded down 8.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 16th. One CryptoFlow coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0192 or 0.00000035 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, CryptoFlow has traded 15.8% lower against the US dollar. CryptoFlow has a total market cap of $1.76 million and approximately $24.00 worth of CryptoFlow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CryptoFlow alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $252.50 or 0.00460855 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.65 or 0.00061419 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000858 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.85 or 0.00052653 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $53.88 or 0.00098339 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.38 or 0.00071876 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $311.54 or 0.00568596 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000491 BTC.

CryptoFlow Coin Profile

CryptoFlow’s total supply is 386,848,901 coins and its circulating supply is 92,026,159 coins. CryptoFlow’s official Twitter account is @CryptoFlow7 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CryptoFlow is cryptoflow.co.uk

CryptoFlow Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoFlow directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoFlow should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptoFlow using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoFlow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoFlow and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.