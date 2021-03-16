CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Issues FY 2022 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) updated its FY 2022

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.27-0.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.3104-1.3207 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.22 billion.CrowdStrike also updated its Q1 2022

After-Hours guidance to 0.05-0.06 EPS.

CRWD stock traded down $4.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $196.31. 6,878,952 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,892,705. CrowdStrike has a 1 year low of $31.95 and a 1 year high of $251.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $217.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.03. The stock has a market cap of $43.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -411.03 and a beta of 1.32.

Several analysts recently commented on CRWD shares. Truist increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $176.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Summit Insights raised shares of CrowdStrike from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $212.40.

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.80, for a total transaction of $4,996,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.50, for a total transaction of $1,585,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 698,522 shares of company stock worth $147,794,770. 11.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 11 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as endpoint security, security and IT operations, and threat intelligence to deliver comprehensive breach protection even against today's most sophisticated attacks.

