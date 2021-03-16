CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Purchased by Night Owl Capital Management LLC

Night Owl Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,970 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the period. CrowdStrike accounts for approximately 1.8% of Night Owl Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Night Owl Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $9,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth about $3,707,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 285.5% during the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 8,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after buying an additional 6,423 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 68.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 47,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,153,000 after buying an additional 19,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 1,537.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 88,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,727,000 after buying an additional 83,012 shares in the last quarter. 60.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 1,652 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.13, for a total transaction of $343,830.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 3,126 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.01, for a total value of $631,483.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 698,522 shares of company stock valued at $147,794,770. 11.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:CRWD traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $200.50. 150,967 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,831,748. The company has a market cap of $44.36 billion, a PE ratio of -417.80 and a beta of 1.32. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.95 and a 1 year high of $251.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $217.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $175.03.

CRWD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. CrowdStrike currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.40.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 11 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as endpoint security, security and IT operations, and threat intelligence to deliver comprehensive breach protection even against today's most sophisticated attacks.

