CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL) Short Interest Update

CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 67,300 shares, an increase of 74.8% from the February 11th total of 38,500 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 71,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of NYSE:CAPL opened at $18.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $707.37 million, a P/E ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.43. CrossAmerica Partners has a 1 year low of $6.81 and a 1 year high of $19.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.70.

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.13. CrossAmerica Partners had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 5.42%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CrossAmerica Partners will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CAPL shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded CrossAmerica Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 30th. TheStreet raised CrossAmerica Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Raymond James increased their target price on CrossAmerica Partners from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CrossAmerica Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CrossAmerica Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in CrossAmerica Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,414,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 150,105 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,577,000 after buying an additional 23,300 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 39.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 13,168 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 3.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 43,239 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 5.9% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,315 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares during the period. 25.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CrossAmerica Partners

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to lessee dealers, independent dealers, commission agents, and company operated retail sites.

