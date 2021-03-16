CRH plc (CRH) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 18th

CRH plc (LON:CRH) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share on Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. This is a boost from CRH’s previous dividend of $0.22. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON:CRH opened at GBX 3,440 ($44.94) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3,200.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3,047.53. The firm has a market capitalization of £27.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.13, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.59. CRH has a 12 month low of GBX 1,500 ($19.60) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,560 ($46.51).

Get CRH alerts:

Separately, UBS Group set a GBX 3,600 ($47.03) price target on CRH and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates through three segments: Europe Materials, Americas Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, readymixed and precast concrete, and asphalt products; and construction accessories, building envelopes, architectural products, and network access products, as well as provides asphalt paving services.

Further Reading: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.