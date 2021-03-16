Crew Energy (TSE:CR) Receives “OUTPERFORM” Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James reissued their outperform rating on shares of Crew Energy (TSE:CR) in a report published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a C$1.50 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CR. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$0.90 to C$1.50 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Stifel Firstegy raised shares of Crew Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$1.35 to C$1.50 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$0.90 to C$1.40 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$0.60 to C$0.70 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$1.26.

Get Crew Energy alerts:

Crew Energy stock opened at C$1.20 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$181.42 million and a PE ratio of -0.90. Crew Energy has a twelve month low of C$0.14 and a twelve month high of C$1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.94 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.58.

In related news, Director John Albert Brussa acquired 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.64 per share, with a total value of C$57,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,457,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$932,684.16. Also, Senior Officer Dale Orest Shwed acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$32,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,614,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,699,451. Insiders have acquired 145,000 shares of company stock worth $93,350 over the last ninety days.

About Crew Energy

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. The company primarily holds interests in the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch, Attachie, and Portage assets comprising approximately 438 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas reserves located in the Montney area situated to the south and west of Fort St.

Featured Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Crew Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crew Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.