Credit Suisse Group Reiterates $165.00 Price Target for T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 target price on T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TMUS. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group set a $150.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $144.04.

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $125.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $156.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.06, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. T-Mobile US has a one year low of $63.50 and a one year high of $135.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $124.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.09. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The company had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 12,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.06, for a total value of $1,612,744.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 462,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,200,091.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.67, for a total transaction of $4,866,800.00. Insiders sold a total of 75,600 shares of company stock worth $9,443,584 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 12,993 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 194,402 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $22,232,000 after acquiring an additional 18,298 shares during the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,205,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 1,691.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 34,010 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,890,000 after acquiring an additional 32,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,209 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 3,665 shares during the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

