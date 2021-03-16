Credit Suisse Group Boosts Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Price Target to $350.00

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its price objective hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $308.00 to $350.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $260.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $220.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Ulta Beauty to a positive rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $304.68.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $322.49 on Friday. Ulta Beauty has a 12 month low of $124.05 and a 12 month high of $351.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $316.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $269.79. The company has a market cap of $18.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.44, a PEG ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.73.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $1.14. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Robert F. Diromualdo sold 27,000 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.15, for a total value of $7,348,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,726,519.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 276.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 807,092 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $231,766,000 after purchasing an additional 592,461 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth about $153,942,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 952.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 375,383 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,755,000 after purchasing an additional 339,719 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the third quarter worth about $74,905,000. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 25.9% during the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,106,106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $247,746,000 after acquiring an additional 227,605 shares during the last quarter. 86.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

