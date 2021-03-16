Credit Suisse AG Raises Stock Position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 778,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,325 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $164,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WLTW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James raised shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Willis Towers Watson Public presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $212.58.

NASDAQ WLTW traded down $1.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $219.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,000,499. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.57. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 52 week low of $143.34 and a 52 week high of $232.34. The stock has a market cap of $28.30 billion, a PE ratio of 28.31 and a beta of 0.71.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $5.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.20. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.90 earnings per share. Willis Towers Watson Public’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 11.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.91%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

