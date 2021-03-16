Credit Suisse AG Raises Stock Holdings in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)

Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) by 56.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 588,204 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 211,724 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in iRhythm Technologies were worth $139,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IRTC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in iRhythm Technologies in the third quarter worth about $31,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the third quarter worth about $203,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 49.1% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the third quarter worth about $222,000.

In other news, EVP David A. Vort sold 5,000 shares of iRhythm Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.91, for a total value of $1,159,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,777,809.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock worth $7,143,750 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

IRTC traded down $4.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $140.57. 3,917 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 664,600. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $213.62. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.74 and a beta of 1.68. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.54 and a 1 year high of $286.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 6.46 and a current ratio of 6.55.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 28.89% and a negative net margin of 20.97%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a report on Friday, January 29th. Colliers Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a report on Sunday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $275.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. iRhythm Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.54.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

