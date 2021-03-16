Credit Suisse AG Increases Stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 17.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 605,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 90,907 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.21% of Ecolab worth $131,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in Ecolab by 278.0% during the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 3,391 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Ecolab by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 920,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $199,202,000 after buying an additional 39,844 shares during the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 16,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,486,000 after purchasing an additional 3,610 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth $8,390,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 912,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $197,483,000 after purchasing an additional 259,382 shares in the last quarter. 73.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Ecolab stock traded down $1.90 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $213.47. The stock had a trading volume of 6,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 946,654. The stock has a market cap of $61.02 billion, a PE ratio of -58.37, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.60 and a 12 month high of $231.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.14% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. Analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.99%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ECL. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. G.Research upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.50.

In related news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 2,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.54, for a total value of $560,593.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,171,788.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

