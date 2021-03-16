Credit Suisse AG Increases Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,769,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,736 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 1.09% of Verisk Analytics worth $367,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VRSK. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

VRSK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Raymond James upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $237.00 to $216.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $192.00 to $196.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.85.

In other news, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 1,255 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total value of $221,193.75. Also, Director David B. Wright sold 2,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.34, for a total transaction of $424,167.00. Company insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRSK traded up $0.72 on Tuesday, hitting $175.31. 9,203 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,129,295. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.61 and a 1 year high of $210.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $180.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.52.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $713.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.04 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 36.42% and a net margin of 19.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. This is an increase from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.66%.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

