Credit Suisse AG Boosts Stock Holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 18.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,662,789 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 578,153 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $206,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TD. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 35,744,963 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,019,622,000 after acquiring an additional 4,110,503 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 42.5% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 10,543,324 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $487,909,000 after buying an additional 3,145,443 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 59.4% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 5,751,185 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $265,439,000 after buying an additional 2,143,744 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 23,060,491 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,298,959,000 after buying an additional 1,609,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 23.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,798,048 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $221,861,000 after buying an additional 915,299 shares during the last quarter. 48.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TD traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.72. The stock had a trading volume of 40,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,913,097. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.04. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of $33.74 and a twelve month high of $65.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.52.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The bank reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.66. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The company had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.54 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.6314 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This is a boost from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.16%.

Several research firms recently commented on TD. Scotiabank increased their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.08.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

