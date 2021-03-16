Credit Suisse AG Acquires 568,745 Shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) by 29.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,530,981 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 568,745 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.06% of Axonics Modulation Technologies worth $126,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 106.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies during the third quarter worth $70,000. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies during the third quarter worth $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Axonics Modulation Technologies news, Director Robert E. Mcnamara sold 9,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total value of $475,125.61. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $388,725. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO John Woock sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.82, for a total value of $508,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 60,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,057,382.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,225 shares of company stock worth $3,720,380 in the last quarter. 25.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies stock traded down $1.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.39. The stock had a trading volume of 6,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,510. Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.25 and a 52 week high of $60.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.34 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a current ratio of 8.62, a quick ratio of 7.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.52.

Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.03. Axonics Modulation Technologies had a negative return on equity of 28.05% and a negative net margin of 76.62%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AXNX. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Axonics Modulation Technologies from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Axonics Modulation Technologies from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Axonics Modulation Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Axonics Modulation Technologies from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Axonics Modulation Technologies from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence, and non-obstructive urinary retention.

