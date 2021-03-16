Credit Agricole S A Sells 1,720 Shares of MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)

Credit Agricole S A lessened its holdings in MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) by 46.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,720 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in MAG Silver were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MAG. tru Independence LLC lifted its position in shares of MAG Silver by 147.5% in the third quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in MAG Silver by 330.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 5,160 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in MAG Silver during the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of MAG Silver in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of MAG Silver in the fourth quarter worth $281,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAG opened at $16.48 on Tuesday. MAG Silver Corp. has a one year low of $3.84 and a one year high of $24.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.47 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.12.

Several research analysts recently commented on MAG shares. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of MAG Silver from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on MAG Silver from $27.75 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James increased their price objective on MAG Silver from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MAG Silver from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of MAG Silver from $22.50 to $21.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.08.

MAG Silver Corp. focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties primarily in the Americas. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico.

