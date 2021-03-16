Credit Agricole S A Increases Stock Holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Credit Agricole S A boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 37.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the quarter. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $57,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter valued at $248,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Iron Mountain by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 4,537 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 117,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,453,000 after acquiring an additional 33,602 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,037,000. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Iron Mountain stock opened at $36.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1 year low of $21.00 and a 1 year high of $41.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.66. The firm has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a PE ratio of 80.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.79.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 23.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.618 dividend. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.86%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet raised Iron Mountain from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Iron Mountain from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st.

In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,783 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total transaction of $510,580.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 210,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,809,707.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $282,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 239,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,278,965. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 111,821 shares of company stock valued at $3,843,900. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

