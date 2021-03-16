Credit Agricole S A Buys New Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 100 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 6.9% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 9,284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,024,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 8.5% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 2.1% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. 61.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

ANET has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $308.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $288.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wolfe Research raised Arista Networks from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.29.

In other Arista Networks news, Director Ann Mather sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.11, for a total transaction of $290,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,459.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.76, for a total transaction of $218,360.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,556.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 204,214 shares of company stock worth $59,616,887. Insiders own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks stock opened at $286.63 on Tuesday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $156.63 and a 12 month high of $326.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $299.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $263.74. The firm has a market cap of $21.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.21.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.10. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 32.06%. On average, research analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

Further Reading: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.