Crane Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:CR)

Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Investors bought 1,423 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,679% compared to the average volume of 80 call options.

Shares of NYSE CR opened at $95.07 on Tuesday. Crane has a 52-week low of $36.77 and a 52-week high of $95.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $84.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.11. The company has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 250.19 and a beta of 1.65.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.10). Crane had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 0.71%. The firm had revenue of $728.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.22 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Crane will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Crane from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Vertical Research upgraded Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Crane from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of Crane from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.20.

In other Crane news, CFO Richard A. Maue sold 15,822 shares of Crane stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.12, for a total value of $1,315,124.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,736,394. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CR. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crane in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Crane by 136.9% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 514 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Crane by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 571 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Crane in the third quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Crane during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

