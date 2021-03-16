Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Hits New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on the stock from $165.00 to $185.00. Telsey Advisory Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store traded as high as $174.51 and last traded at $172.43, with a volume of 869 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $172.01.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CBRL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 25th. CL King increased their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Truist lowered Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. MKM Partners increased their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Sidoti started coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.56.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 4th quarter worth $234,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the fourth quarter worth about $40,590,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 103.5% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 10,519 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 5,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 89,873 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,856,000 after purchasing an additional 20,475 shares during the period. 74.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $152.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.58. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.41 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $677.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.88 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 3.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, seasonal gifts, apparel, toys, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as various candies, preserves, and other food items.

