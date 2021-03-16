CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a decline of 46.7% from the February 11th total of 16,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 104,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of CPI Aerostructures by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 842,666 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 110,300 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CPI Aerostructures during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,101,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of CPI Aerostructures by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,723 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 2,255 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of CPI Aerostructures by 226.1% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 40,032 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 27,755 shares during the period. 28.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEAMERICAN CVU traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $4.89. 32,348 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,181. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.96. CPI Aerostructures has a 1-year low of $1.29 and a 1-year high of $5.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.44 million, a PE ratio of -14.38 and a beta of 1.75.

CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 31st. The aerospace company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $25.58 million for the quarter.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating on shares of CPI Aerostructures in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

CPI Aerostructures Company Profile

CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the contract production of structural aircraft parts for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in the commercial and defense markets. The company also offers aero systems, such as reconnaissance pod structures and fuel panel systems; and supplies parts for maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO), as well as kitting contracts.

