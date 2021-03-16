COVER Protocol Price Up 10.6% Over Last Week (COVER)

COVER Protocol (CURRENCY:COVER) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 16th. One COVER Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $557.79 or 0.01005322 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, COVER Protocol has traded 10.6% higher against the US dollar. COVER Protocol has a total market cap of $33.57 million and $2.64 million worth of COVER Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $253.60 or 0.00457083 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $34.53 or 0.00062241 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000829 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.55 or 0.00055062 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.39 or 0.00107049 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.80 or 0.00071738 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $316.60 or 0.00570619 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000511 BTC.

COVER Protocol Profile

COVER Protocol’s total supply is 67,393 tokens and its circulating supply is 60,190 tokens. The official message board for COVER Protocol is coverprotocol.medium.com . The official website for COVER Protocol is www.coverprotocol.com

