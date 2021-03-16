COVA Trading 60.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days (COVA)

COVA (CURRENCY:COVA) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. COVA has a market capitalization of $1.56 million and $318,856.00 worth of COVA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, COVA has traded 60.7% higher against the US dollar. One COVA coin can currently be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.28 or 0.00049155 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00012690 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $361.57 or 0.00651446 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.61 or 0.00071374 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001804 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000907 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.65 or 0.00026389 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.83 or 0.00035730 BTC.

COVA Coin Profile

COVA (COVA) is a coin. COVA’s total supply is 6,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,496,011,000 coins. The official website for COVA is covalent.ai . COVA’s official Twitter account is @covatoken . The Reddit community for COVA is /r/Covalent_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for COVA is medium.com/@covatoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Covalent is a new addition to the Internet protocol suite that specifies and enforces how data should be used. Under the Covalent protocol, data carries a “smart policy”. Whereas a usual data usage policy is expressed in natural language and is only enforceable by law, a “smart policy” is specified in programming language and is enforceable by code. “

Buying and Selling COVA

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as COVA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade COVA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy COVA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

