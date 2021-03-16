Costain Group (LON:COST) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $52.11

Costain Group PLC (LON:COST) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 52.11 ($0.68) and traded as high as GBX 70.90 ($0.93). Costain Group shares last traded at GBX 69.40 ($0.91), with a volume of 1,143,276 shares.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on COST shares. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 80 ($1.05) target price on shares of Costain Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 75 ($0.98) target price on shares of Costain Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 75 ($0.98) target price on shares of Costain Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.

Get Costain Group alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of £190.82 million and a P/E ratio of -0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 61.20 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 52.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.54, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Costain Group PLC provides infrastructure solutions for the energy, water, transportation, and defense markets in the United Kingdom and Spain. It operates in two segments, Transportation and Natural Resources. The Transportation segment operates in the highways, rail, and aviation markets. The Natural Resources segment engages in the water, energy, and defense markets.

See Also: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Costain Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costain Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.