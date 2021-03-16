Corvus Gold Inc. (NASDAQ:KOR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Corvus Gold Inc. (NASDAQ:KOR) to report earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Corvus Gold’s earnings. Corvus Gold posted earnings per share of ($0.02) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 100%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, April 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Corvus Gold will report full-year earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to ($0.09). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.06) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Corvus Gold.

Get Corvus Gold alerts:

Corvus Gold (NASDAQ:KOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 7th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03).

Shares of NASDAQ:KOR traded down $0.05 on Monday, hitting $2.08. 368,577 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,819. Corvus Gold has a 1-year low of $0.72 and a 1-year high of $3.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.15. The stock has a market cap of $263.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 1.39.

About Corvus Gold

Corvus Gold, Inc mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company was founded on April 13, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Article: No Load Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Corvus Gold (KOR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Corvus Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corvus Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.