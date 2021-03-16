Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) will announce earnings per share of $0.42 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Cornerstone OnDemand’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.42 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.41. Cornerstone OnDemand posted earnings of $0.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 82.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Cornerstone OnDemand will report full year earnings of $2.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.98 to $2.24. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.28 to $2.31. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cornerstone OnDemand.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.37. Cornerstone OnDemand had a positive return on equity of 51.19% and a negative net margin of 4.70%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CSOD shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Cornerstone OnDemand from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Cornerstone OnDemand from $61.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Cornerstone OnDemand from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cornerstone OnDemand from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Cornerstone OnDemand from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Cornerstone OnDemand presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.10.

In other Cornerstone OnDemand news, CFO Patricia Coughlin sold 7,068 shares of Cornerstone OnDemand stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total transaction of $302,015.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,106,342.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam L. Miller sold 39,310 shares of Cornerstone OnDemand stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.91, for a total value of $1,922,652.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,814,093 shares in the company, valued at $88,727,288.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,588 shares of company stock worth $3,271,211. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,794,027 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $211,129,000 after purchasing an additional 612,537 shares during the last quarter. Clearlake Capital Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $193,350,000. Rivulet Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 3.5% during the third quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC now owns 4,205,650 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $152,917,000 after purchasing an additional 141,800 shares during the last quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,284,526 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $100,611,000 after purchasing an additional 47,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,100,856 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,482,000 after purchasing an additional 373,646 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSOD stock opened at $48.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. Cornerstone OnDemand has a 52-week low of $22.22 and a 52-week high of $55.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of -95.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.76 and its 200 day moving average is $42.15.

Cornerstone OnDemand Company Profile

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and people development solutions through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its enterprise people development solution comprises four product suites, such as Recruiting Suite that helps organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; Learning Suite, which provides robust, a modern learning management software to supports compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training; Performance Suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and HR Suite, which provides an aggregated view of all employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

