Cormark Comments on Chesswood Group Limited’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:CHW)

Chesswood Group Limited (TSE:CHW) – Cormark lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Chesswood Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 11th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.63 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.17. Cormark currently has a “NA” rating and a $11.75 target price on the stock.

CHW opened at C$9.18 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$149.50 million and a P/E ratio of -19.13. Chesswood Group has a 12 month low of C$3.33 and a 12 month high of C$9.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.71. The company has a current ratio of 36.88, a quick ratio of 35.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 455.54.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Chesswood Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -94.79%.

About Chesswood Group

Chesswood Group Limited, a financial services company, operates primarily in the specialty finance industry. It operates through Equipment Financing – U.S. and Equipment Financing Â- Canada segments. The Equipment Financing – U.S. segment offers micro and small-ticket commercial equipment financing to small and medium-sized businesses through a network of approximately 600 independent equipment finance broker firms in the lower 48 states of the United States.

