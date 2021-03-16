Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 485.45% and a negative net margin of 2,208.06%.

NASDAQ CRBP traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.31. 176,728 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,361,635. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.44 and its 200-day moving average is $2.10. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.91 and a 12-month high of $9.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.13 million, a P/E ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.88.

In related news, CFO Sean F. Moran sold 87,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.75, for a total transaction of $153,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 403,220 shares in the company, valued at $705,635. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Sean F. Moran sold 53,610 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.40, for a total value of $75,054.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 403,220 shares in the company, valued at $564,508. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 178,033 shares of company stock worth $276,917 over the last quarter. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate is lenabasum, a synthetic oral endocannabinoid drug that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of systemic sclerosis and dermatomyositis, and in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat systemic lupus erythematosus and cystic fibrosis.

