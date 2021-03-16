Copper Mountain Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) Short Interest Up 75.4% in February

Copper Mountain Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 235,000 shares, an increase of 75.4% from the February 11th total of 134,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 401,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank upgraded Copper Mountain Mining from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining from $2.50 to $2.70 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining from $2.75 to $3.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining from $2.75 to $4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Copper Mountain Mining in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Copper Mountain Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.93.

OTCMKTS CPPMF opened at $2.52 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.34. Copper Mountain Mining has a 52 week low of $0.19 and a 52 week high of $3.00.

Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $81.42 million for the quarter.

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 135 crown granted mineral claims, 176 located mineral claims, 15 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702.1 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

