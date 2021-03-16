Contrasting Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) & Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS)

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) and Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) are both mid-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Get Niu Technologies alerts:

Niu Technologies has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Federal Signal has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Niu Technologies and Federal Signal’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Niu Technologies $298.24 million 10.64 $27.30 million $0.36 117.97 Federal Signal $1.22 billion 1.95 $108.50 million $1.79 21.95

Federal Signal has higher revenue and earnings than Niu Technologies. Federal Signal is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Niu Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Niu Technologies and Federal Signal’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Niu Technologies 7.46% 20.60% 10.52% Federal Signal 8.68% 16.12% 8.72%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Niu Technologies and Federal Signal, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Niu Technologies 0 1 6 0 2.86 Federal Signal 0 2 2 0 2.50

Niu Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $36.14, suggesting a potential downside of 14.90%. Federal Signal has a consensus target price of $35.00, suggesting a potential downside of 10.92%. Given Federal Signal’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Federal Signal is more favorable than Niu Technologies.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

21.2% of Niu Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.6% of Federal Signal shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.9% of Federal Signal shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Federal Signal beats Niu Technologies on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Niu Technologies Company Profile

Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart electric-scooters in the People's Republic of China. The company offers NQi, MQi, UQi, and Gova series e-scooters; RQi and TQi series urban commuter electric motorcycles; and NIU Aero series professional mountain and road bicycles under the NIU brand name. It also provides scooter accessories, such as raincoats, gloves, knee pads, storage baskets and tail boxes, smart phone holders, backrests, and locks; lifestyle accessories, which includes T-shirts, coats, jeans, hats, bags, jewelry, notebook, badges, key chain, and mugs; and performance upgrade components that comprises of upgraded wheels, shock absorbers, brake calipers, and carbon fiber body panels. In addition, the company, through its NIU app, offers online repair request, DIY repairs, service station locator, theft reporting, and smart services, as well as NIU cover, which provides insurance services; and NIU Care that offers maintenance service and reserve service in offline service stations. The company sells and services its products through city partners and franchised stores, and third-party e-commerce platforms and the company's online store. As of December 31, 2019, it operated through 235 city partners and 1,050 franchised stores in approximately 180 cities in the People's Republic of China; and 29 distributors in 38 countries internationally. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Federal Signal Company Profile

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group. The Environmental Solutions Group segment offers a range of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaner and vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment under the Elgin, Vactor, Guzzler, Westech, and Jetstream brand names. Is also manufactures dump truck bodies and trailers for maintenance and infrastructure end-markets under the Ox Bodies, Crysteel, J-Craft, Duraclass, Rugby, and Travis brand names. In addition, this segment engages in the sale of parts, service and repair, equipment rental, and training activities under the FS Solutions brand. The Safety and Security Systems Group segment provides systems and products for campus and community alerting, emergency vehicles, first responder interoperable communications, and industrial communications, as well as command and municipal networked security. Its products include vehicle lightbars and sirens, public warning sirens, general alarm systems, public address systems, and public safety software. This segment sells its products under the Federal Signal, Federal Signal VAMA, and Victor brand names. The company sells its products through wholesaler, distributor, independent manufacturer representative, original equipment manufacturer, and direct sales force, as well as independent foreign distributor. Federal Signal Corporation was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Oak Brook, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for Niu Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Niu Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.