ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ContextLogic is a global commerce company. Their vision is to unlock ecommerce for consumers and merchants by providing consumers access to a vast selection of affordable products and by providing merchants access to hundreds of millions of consumers globally. Their platform combines technology and data science capabilities, an innovative and discovery-based mobile shopping experience, a comprehensive suite of indispensable merchant services, and a massive scale of users, merchants, and items. “

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of ContextLogic from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on ContextLogic in a report on Monday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on ContextLogic in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on ContextLogic in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of ContextLogic in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. ContextLogic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.25.

Shares of NASDAQ WISH opened at $19.11 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.10. ContextLogic has a 1 year low of $15.06 and a 1 year high of $32.85.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($3.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.03) by ($0.01).

In other ContextLogic news, VP Peiyen Chuang sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total transaction of $287,700.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 64,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,228,383.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rajat Bahri sold 300,000 shares of ContextLogic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.54, for a total transaction of $5,562,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,136,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,079,831.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,451,728 shares of company stock worth $145,913,905.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in ContextLogic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of ContextLogic during the fourth quarter worth $107,000. Adalta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ContextLogic in the fourth quarter valued at $109,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in ContextLogic in the fourth quarter valued at about $257,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in ContextLogic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $261,000.

About ContextLogic

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects merchants and consumers. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

