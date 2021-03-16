Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Stock Price Down 8.2%

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK)’s stock price fell 8.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.71 and last traded at $5.72. 3,822,587 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the average session volume of 3,346,240 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.23.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CRK shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered Comstock Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Comstock Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Comstock Resources in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Comstock Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Comstock Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $6.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Comstock Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.81.

Get Comstock Resources alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.19 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.10.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. Comstock Resources had a negative net margin of 9.08% and a positive return on equity of 7.58%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 118.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 404,221 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 218,771 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Comstock Resources by 96.4% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 27,138 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 13,323 shares during the period. UBS Oconnor LLC boosted its holdings in Comstock Resources by 75.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 263,446 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 113,446 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 88.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,815 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 25,667 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 917,188 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,008,000 after acquiring an additional 162,161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.98% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Resources Company Profile (NYSE:CRK)

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engage in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties, primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 5.3 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent and 16.7 million barrels of oil equivalent of proved reserves.

Featured Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.